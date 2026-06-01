Turbo Distribution 26-4 Recap

Mr. Austin Emery, U.S. Transportation Command exercise program manager, speaks about exercise Turbo Distribution 26-4 while cargo is unloaded from the Bob Hope-class MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, at the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi, on May 21, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of USTRANSCOM exercise Turbo Distribution traveling from Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico. (DOW Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 09:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009067
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-MV819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111744826
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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