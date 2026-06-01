Turbo Distribution 26-4: APOD Upload (Go-Pro view)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009066" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cargo is loaded from the Bob Hope-class MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, at the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi onto a C-130J, during exercise Turbo Distribution 26-4 on May 23, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution traveling from Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico. (DOW Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)