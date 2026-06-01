Turbo Distribution 26-4: APOD Upload

Cargo is loaded from the Bob Hope-class MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, at the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi onto a C-130J, during exercise Turbo Distribution 26-4 on May 23, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution traveling from Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico. (DOW Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 09:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009064
|VIRIN:
|260523-F-MV819-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111744820
|Length:
|00:08:13
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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