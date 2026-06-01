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    Turbo Distribution 26-4: APOD Upload

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    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    Cargo is loaded from the Bob Hope-class MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, at the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi onto a C-130J, during exercise Turbo Distribution 26-4 on May 23, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution traveling from Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico. (DOW Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009064
    VIRIN: 260523-F-MV819-2001
    Filename: DOD_111744820
    Length: 00:08:13
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turbo Distribution 26-4: APOD Upload, by TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    turbodistribution
    US Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM)
    Logistics
    317 Airlift Wing
    turbodistribtion

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