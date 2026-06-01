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    Go Birds! From Germany (Philadelphia Eagles)

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    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.02.2026

    Video by Paul Harris 

    U.S. Army Transportation Command

    Capt. Matt Stein from the 598th Transportation Brigade stationed in Sembach, Germany says Go Birds!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 09:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1009063
    VIRIN: 260603-O-JX514-4268
    Filename: DOD_111744819
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Birds! From Germany (Philadelphia Eagles), by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    598th Transportation Brigade
    Philadeliphia Eagles
    NFLEagles
    ARTRANS
    Go Birds
    Capt. Matt Stein

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