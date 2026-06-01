U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete Crucible Objective 9, "Leadership Reaction Course," on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Apr. 10, 2026. The objective has recruits analyze and execute three of twelve stations as a team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 08:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009059
|VIRIN:
|260410-M-UA605-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111744809
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company Crucible - Leadership Reaction Course (B-Roll), by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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