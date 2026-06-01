Go 2026 Padres From Germany

Go Padres from San Diego Native Capt. Cameron Joseph, commander, headquarters company, 598th Transportation Brigade in Sembach, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 09:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1009057
|VIRIN:
|260603-O-JX514-7056
|Filename:
|DOD_111744806
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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