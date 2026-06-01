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    Fox Company Crucible - Gregory's Gauntlet (B-Roll)

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete crucible objective 10, "Gregory's Gauntlet," on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Apr. 9, 2026. The objective has recruits conduct the tactical recovery of a casualty through a series of obstacles, eliminating enemy threats along the route. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 09:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009056
    VIRIN: 260409-M-UA605-1002
    Filename: DOD_111744799
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Fox Company Crucible - Gregory's Gauntlet (B-Roll), by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    crucible, obstacle, 2rtbn, drill instructor, recruit training, teamwork

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