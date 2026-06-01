U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete crucible objective 10, "Gregory's Gauntlet," on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Apr. 9, 2026. The objective has recruits conduct the tactical recovery of a casualty through a series of obstacles, eliminating enemy threats along the route. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 09:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009056
|VIRIN:
|260409-M-UA605-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111744799
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company Crucible - Gregory's Gauntlet (B-Roll), by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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