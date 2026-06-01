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    Go Team USA for the 2026 World Cup

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    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    06.02.2026

    Video by Paul Harris 

    U.S. Army Transportation Command

    Soldiers from the 598th Transportation Brigade stationed in Sembach, Germany cheer on Team USA for the 2026 World Cup.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 08:41
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1009055
    VIRIN: 260603-O-JX514-8053
    Filename: DOD_111744790
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: SEMBACH, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Team USA for the 2026 World Cup, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Team USA
    USMNT
    598th Transportation Battalion
    ARTRANS
    World Cup 2026

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