Soldiers from the 598th Transportation Brigade stationed in Sembach, Germany cheer on Team USA for the 2026 World Cup.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 08:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1009055
|VIRIN:
|260603-O-JX514-8053
|Filename:
|DOD_111744790
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Go Team USA for the 2026 World Cup, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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