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    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 509th Strategic Signal Battalion change of command ceremony

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.02.2026

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, civilian employees and family members gathered at Caserma Ederle for the U.S. Army Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 509th Strategic Signal Battalion change of command ceremony, featuring incoming Capt. Nicola J. Newton and outgoing Capt. Jertil N. Robinson, in Vicenza, Italy, June 3, 2026. The master of ceremonies, Mr. Randall W. Jackson, narrated the event, highlighting the history of the 509th SSB and importance of this command transition. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, when military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or insignias that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, ensuring unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 08:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009054
    VIRIN: 260603-A-DO858-1001
    Filename: DOD_111744789
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    TAGS

    USAGITALY
    StrongerTogether
    509thSSB
    SETAFAF
    NATO

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