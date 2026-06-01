A video highlighting 31st Fighter Wing Exercise Radiant Falcon 26 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 18-21, 2026. The exercise trained and evaluated the wing’s collective ability to respond to a radiological incident while protecting personnel, executing decontamination procedures and sustaining mission operations in a contaminated and degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 08:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1009052
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-WT341-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111744709
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st FW Conducts Exercise Radiant Falcon 26, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.