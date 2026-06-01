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    31st FW Conducts Exercise Radiant Falcon 26

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting 31st Fighter Wing Exercise Radiant Falcon 26 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 18-21, 2026. The exercise trained and evaluated the wing’s collective ability to respond to a radiological incident while protecting personnel, executing decontamination procedures and sustaining mission operations in a contaminated and degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 08:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1009052
    VIRIN: 260603-F-WT341-1001
    Filename: DOD_111744709
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

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    This work, 31st FW Conducts Exercise Radiant Falcon 26, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Radiation
    CBRN
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Emergenct Management
    exercise
    crew chief

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