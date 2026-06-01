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    After 29 Years, an A-10 time capsule at the 104th Fighter Wing reveals its secrets

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    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    104th Fighter Wing members and alumni join to open a time capsule that had been tucked away in an A-10 static display at Barnes for 29 years, May 28, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA.

    Throughout aviation history, placing items inside an aircraft has been a way to preserve its story, honor its pilots and maintainers, or sometimes hide a few secrets. During World War II, aircrews often tucked personal belongings into bombers and fighters before deployment. Mechanics wrote messages on airframes, while pilots carried letters, patches, and small keepsakes hidden within the aircraft. Many of these items remained undiscovered until decades later when the aircraft were restored.

    Read the full story at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/566603/after-29-years-10-time-capsule-104th-fighter-wing-reveals-its-secrets

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 08:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009051
    VIRIN: 260528-Z-DY432-5001
    Filename: DOD_111744660
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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    This work, After 29 Years, an A-10 time capsule at the 104th Fighter Wing reveals its secrets, by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    A10
    104th Fighter Wing
    time capsule
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    air force

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