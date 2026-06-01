After 29 Years, an A-10 time capsule at the 104th Fighter Wing reveals its secrets

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104th Fighter Wing members and alumni join to open a time capsule that had been tucked away in an A-10 static display at Barnes for 29 years, May 28, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA.



Throughout aviation history, placing items inside an aircraft has been a way to preserve its story, honor its pilots and maintainers, or sometimes hide a few secrets. During World War II, aircrews often tucked personal belongings into bombers and fighters before deployment. Mechanics wrote messages on airframes, while pilots carried letters, patches, and small keepsakes hidden within the aircraft. Many of these items remained undiscovered until decades later when the aircraft were restored.



Read the full story at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/566603/after-29-years-10-time-capsule-104th-fighter-wing-reveals-its-secrets