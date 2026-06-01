(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 82nd Airborne Division at Three Cemeteries Monument, Normandy 82

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division attend a memorial ceremony at the Three Cemeteries Monument, Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 2, 2026. The Three Cemeteries Monument honors the 14,000 U.S. troops, particularly from the 82nd Airborne Division, who fell during the battle to liberate Normandy, France. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 07:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009043
    VIRIN: 260602-A-HK139-1973
    Filename: DOD_111744644
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 82nd Airborne Division at Three Cemeteries Monument, Normandy 82, by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay, StrongerTogether, StrongandStrategic, 82ABN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video