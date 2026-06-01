B-Roll: 82nd Airborne Division at Three Cemeteries Monument, Normandy 82

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division attend a memorial ceremony at the Three Cemeteries Monument, Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 2, 2026. The Three Cemeteries Monument honors the 14,000 U.S. troops, particularly from the 82nd Airborne Division, who fell during the battle to liberate Normandy, France. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 07:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009043
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-HK139-1973
|Filename:
|DOD_111744644
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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