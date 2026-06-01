B-Roll: 82nd Airborne Division at Three Cemeteries Monument, Normandy 82

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009043" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division attend a memorial ceremony at the Three Cemeteries Monument, Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 2, 2026. The Three Cemeteries Monument honors the 14,000 U.S. troops, particularly from the 82nd Airborne Division, who fell during the battle to liberate Normandy, France. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)