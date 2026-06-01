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    31 FW enhances mission readiness during Radiant Falcon 26

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.02.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing participated in exercise Radiant Falcon 26 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20-21, 2026. The exercise enhanced mission readiness by training personnel to recover, process and relaunch aircraft contaminated in radiological environments while minimizing hazardous exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 06:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009041
    VIRIN: 260603-F-LD437-2249
    Filename: DOD_111744604
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

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    This work, 31 FW enhances mission readiness during Radiant Falcon 26, by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    31 FW
    Radiant Falcon
    Decontamination

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