31 FW enhances mission readiness during Radiant Falcon 26

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing participated in exercise Radiant Falcon 26 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20-21, 2026. The exercise enhanced mission readiness by training personnel to recover, process and relaunch aircraft contaminated in radiological environments while minimizing hazardous exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 06:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009041
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-LD437-2249
|Filename:
|DOD_111744604
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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