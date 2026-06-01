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    D-Day 82nd Anniversary Teaser Reel

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    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.01.2026

    Video by Maj. Brian Andries 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), supports the 82nd anniversary of D-Day by providing necessary equipment, leading the Logistics Support Area and executing color guard duties throughout the observance. This anniversary event reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. We honor the sacrifices of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and parachuted behind enemy lines, ensuring their legacy endures for future generations. (U.S. Army graphic by Maj. Brian Andries)

    This post includes AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant DoW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoW policies and guidance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 05:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009040
    VIRIN: 260602-A-MG761-6865
    Filename: DOD_111744598
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CARENTAN, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day 82nd Anniversary Teaser Reel, by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D-Day 2026
    D-Day 82nd Anniversary

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