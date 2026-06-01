D-Day 82nd Anniversary Teaser Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009040" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), supports the 82nd anniversary of D-Day by providing necessary equipment, leading the Logistics Support Area and executing color guard duties throughout the observance. This anniversary event reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. We honor the sacrifices of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and parachuted behind enemy lines, ensuring their legacy endures for future generations. (U.S. Army graphic by Maj. Brian Andries)



This post includes AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant DoW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoW policies and guidance.