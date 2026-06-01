207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), supports the 82nd anniversary of D-Day by providing necessary equipment, leading the Logistics Support Area and executing color guard duties throughout the observance. This anniversary event reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. We honor the sacrifices of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and parachuted behind enemy lines, ensuring their legacy endures for future generations. (U.S. Army graphic by Maj. Brian Andries)
This post includes AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant DoW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoW policies and guidance.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 05:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009040
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-MG761-6865
|Filename:
|DOD_111744598
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 82nd Anniversary Teaser Reel, by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.