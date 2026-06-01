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    Patton Desk History

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Pureco, the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy's Chief of Training, talks about the history of the Patton Desk in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 28, 2026. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 04:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009036
    VIRIN: 260428-A-XV403-1262
    Filename: DOD_111744555
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, Patton Desk History, by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    NCOA
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

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