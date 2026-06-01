Patton Desk History

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Pureco, the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy's Chief of Training, talks about the history of the Patton Desk in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 28, 2026. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 04:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009036
|VIRIN:
|260428-A-XV403-1262
|Filename:
|DOD_111744555
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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