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    NSF Diego Garcia Chiefs Exam

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    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.14.2026

    Video by Seaman Cameron Medlock 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (January 15, 2026) Service members take the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam as part of the enlisted advancement process in the Island Room onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, January 15, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cameron Medlock).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 04:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009033
    VIRIN: 260115-N-WN046-1005
    Filename: DOD_111744540
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IO

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