NSF Diego Garcia Chiefs Exam

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (January 15, 2026) Service members take the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam as part of the enlisted advancement process in the Island Room onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, January 15, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cameron Medlock).
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 04:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009033
|VIRIN:
|260115-N-WN046-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111744540
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IO
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|0
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