NSF Diego Garcia Chiefs Exam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009033" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (January 15, 2026) Service members take the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam as part of the enlisted advancement process in the Island Room onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, January 15, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cameron Medlock).