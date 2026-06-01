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    Diego Garcia New Years

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    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    12.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dale Cornelison 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Dec. 31, 2025) Indie Florentino, a band with Armed Forces Entertainment performs on stage in the Island Room onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Dec. 31, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cameron Medlock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 03:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009032
    VIRIN: 260101-N-WN046-1001
    Filename: DOD_111744514
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia New Years, by PO2 Dale Cornelison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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