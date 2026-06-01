Diego Garcia New Years

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Dec. 31, 2025) Indie Florentino, a band with Armed Forces Entertainment performs on stage in the Island Room onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Dec. 31, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cameron Medlock)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 03:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009032
|VIRIN:
|260101-N-WN046-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111744514
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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