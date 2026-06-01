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    Radio Around The Region: Spouse Mental Health

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    CAMP FOSTER PLAZA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2026

    Video by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Tiahna Salahudin with U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, speaks to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shannon Braaten, an American Forces Network broadcaster, about Spouse Mental Health on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 00:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009027
    VIRIN: 260528-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111744317
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER PLAZA, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Radio Around The Region: Spouse Mental Health, by Cpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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