Day 2 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition (REEL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009015" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

III Armored Corps hosts the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, bringing together IIIAC and Fort Hood's top-performing Soldiers to compete in a series of rigorous events, Fort Hood, TX, June 2, 2026. On Day 2 of the competition, Soldiers zeroed and qualified with the M17 pistol and M4 carbine, then endured the stress shoot event. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)



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