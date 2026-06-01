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    D-Day festivities bring U.S. Soldiers, Allied Soldiers and French families together

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    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.01.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) play lawn games and eat dinner with members of the Franco-German Brigade and a local French family in Carentan, France, June 2, 2026, as part of festivities commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.

    Normandy families have invited soldiers into their homes for dinner each year as part of the commemoration. The events honor the legacy of Allied service members who fought in Normandy and strengthen bonds between U.S. Soldiers, allied partners and the local community.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009014
    VIRIN: 260601-A-XY121-9260
    Filename: DOD_111743887
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: CARENTAN, FR

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    This work, D-Day festivities bring U.S. Soldiers, Allied Soldiers and French families together, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    101st (AASLT)
    StrongAndStrategic
    StrongerTeam
    101st Airborne Division
    DDday

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