Drone footage of Tallac Creek near the shore of Lake Tahoe on the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit. (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt and George Gusses)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009012
|VIRIN:
|260601-O-NM884-5254
|Filename:
|DOD_111743871
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aerial Views of Tallac Creek, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.