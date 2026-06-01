video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



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Subject: Thank you for attending the Freedom 250 Interagency Response & Capabilities Showcase







Thank you for taking the time to attend the Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase on June 2nd. We greatly appreciate your interest in our work and hope the event provided you with valuable insights into how the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force-DC will continue supporting federal law enforcement and homeland security agency partners safeguarding the National Capital Region during the upcoming Freedom 250 celebrations.







As additional photos, videos, news releases, and supporting content become available, we encourage you to follow our official communication channels:



• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DCGuard/

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dcguard1802

• X:https://x.com/dcguard1802

• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DCNG1802

• DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/DCsafeandbeautifultaskforce



Should you have any additional questions, require further materials, or wish to schedule a follow-up interview, please do not hesitate to contact our team directly at jtf-dcmediadesk@army.mil.







Thank you again for your time and coverage.







Joint Information Center DC Armory



Joint Task Force – District of Columbia



JIC Phone: 202-880-4267



Media Box: jtf-dcmediadesk@army.mil