Subject: Thank you for attending the Freedom 250 Interagency Response & Capabilities Showcase
Thank you for taking the time to attend the Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase on June 2nd. We greatly appreciate your interest in our work and hope the event provided you with valuable insights into how the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force-DC will continue supporting federal law enforcement and homeland security agency partners safeguarding the National Capital Region during the upcoming Freedom 250 celebrations.
As additional photos, videos, news releases, and supporting content become available, we encourage you to follow our official communication channels:
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DCGuard/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dcguard1802
• X:https://x.com/dcguard1802
• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DCNG1802
• DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/DCsafeandbeautifultaskforce
Should you have any additional questions, require further materials, or wish to schedule a follow-up interview, please do not hesitate to contact our team directly at jtf-dcmediadesk@army.mil.
Thank you again for your time and coverage.
Joint Information Center DC Armory
Joint Task Force – District of Columbia
JIC Phone: 202-880-4267
Media Box: jtf-dcmediadesk@army.mil
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 18:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009006
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-OD941-4993
|Filename:
|DOD_111743828
|Length:
|00:23:13
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities, by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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