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    Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Subject: Thank you for attending the Freedom 250 Interagency Response & Capabilities Showcase



    Thank you for taking the time to attend the Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase on June 2nd. We greatly appreciate your interest in our work and hope the event provided you with valuable insights into how the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force-DC will continue supporting federal law enforcement and homeland security agency partners safeguarding the National Capital Region during the upcoming Freedom 250 celebrations.



    As additional photos, videos, news releases, and supporting content become available, we encourage you to follow our official communication channels:

    • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DCGuard/
    • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dcguard1802
    • X:https://x.com/dcguard1802
    • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DCNG1802
    • DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/DCsafeandbeautifultaskforce

    Should you have any additional questions, require further materials, or wish to schedule a follow-up interview, please do not hesitate to contact our team directly at jtf-dcmediadesk@army.mil.



    Thank you again for your time and coverage.



    Joint Information Center DC Armory

    Joint Task Force – District of Columbia

    JIC Phone: 202-880-4267

    Media Box: jtf-dcmediadesk@army.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 18:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009006
    VIRIN: 260602-A-OD941-4993
    Filename: DOD_111743828
    Length: 00:23:13
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities, by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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