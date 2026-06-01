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    157 IN BDE FTX, 2-289 IN BN sUAS trng

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    U.S. Army scouts assigned to 2nd Battalion, 289th Infantry Regiment, 157th Infantry Brigade, conduct drone threat training while performing a screen and utilizing hide sites for overhead cover and concealment at Camp Atterbury, Ind., April 2, 2026. The training helped Soldiers reduce their signature and avoid detection from small unmanned aircraft systems in a contested environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 17:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009000
    VIRIN: 260410-A-FB640-4698
    Filename: DOD_111743766
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

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    This work, 157 IN BDE FTX, 2-289 IN BN sUAS trng, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    Field Training Exercise (FTX)
    sUAS
    157 Infantry Brigade
    vigilance and valor
    Centurion Battalion

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