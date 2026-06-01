U.S. Army scouts assigned to 2nd Battalion, 289th Infantry Regiment, 157th Infantry Brigade, conduct drone threat training while performing a screen and utilizing hide sites for overhead cover and concealment at Camp Atterbury, Ind., April 2, 2026. The training helped Soldiers reduce their signature and avoid detection from small unmanned aircraft systems in a contested environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth).
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 17:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009000
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-FB640-4698
|Filename:
|DOD_111743766
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 157 IN BDE FTX, 2-289 IN BN sUAS trng, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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