157 IN BDE FTX, 2-289 IN BN sUAS trng B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008997" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army scouts assigned to 2nd Battalion, 289th Infantry Regiment, 157th Infantry Brigade, react to contact with a small unmanned aircraft system during drone threat training at Camp Atterbury, Ind., April 2, 2026. After being detected from above, the scouts executed immediate actions to respond to the threat, reinforcing survivability and adaptability on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth).