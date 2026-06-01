U.S. Army scouts assigned to 2nd Battalion, 289th Infantry Regiment, 157th Infantry Brigade, react to contact with a small unmanned aircraft system during drone threat training at Camp Atterbury, Ind., April 2, 2026. After being detected from above, the scouts executed immediate actions to respond to the threat, reinforcing survivability and adaptability on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth).
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008997
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-FB640-2388
|Filename:
|DOD_111743762
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 157 IN BDE FTX, 2-289 IN BN sUAS trng B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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