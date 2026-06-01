B-Roll: 82nd Airborne Division commemorates D-Day 82 in Normandy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008996" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A quintet from the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band plays the U.S. national anthem and joins U.S. paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division chorus at the Three Cemeteries Monument ceremony during the 82nd commemoration of D-Day in Sainte Mere Eglise, France, June 2, 2026. The chorus sang "Requiem for a Soldier," a hymn inspired by Band of Brothers. The Three Cemeteries Monument honors the 14,000 U.S. troops, particularly from the 82nd Airborne Division, who fell during the battle to liberate Normandy, France.



On June 6, 1944, the United States military participated in the largest multinational amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history. This assault led to France’s liberation from the German military and the eventual defeat of the Nazis. By the end of the D-Day invasion, more than 9,000 allied troops were dead or wounded. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)