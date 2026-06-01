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    B-Roll: 82nd Airborne Division commemorates D-Day 82 in Normandy

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    FRANCE

    06.01.2026

    Video by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    A quintet from the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band plays the U.S. national anthem and joins U.S. paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division chorus at the Three Cemeteries Monument ceremony during the 82nd commemoration of D-Day in Sainte Mere Eglise, France, June 2, 2026. The chorus sang "Requiem for a Soldier," a hymn inspired by Band of Brothers. The Three Cemeteries Monument honors the 14,000 U.S. troops, particularly from the 82nd Airborne Division, who fell during the battle to liberate Normandy, France.

    On June 6, 1944, the United States military participated in the largest multinational amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history. This assault led to France’s liberation from the German military and the eventual defeat of the Nazis. By the end of the D-Day invasion, more than 9,000 allied troops were dead or wounded. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008996
    VIRIN: 260602-A-SD031-1391
    Filename: DOD_111743741
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: FR

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    This work, B-Roll: 82nd Airborne Division commemorates D-Day 82 in Normandy, by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DDay
    82nd ABN
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    Ceremony

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