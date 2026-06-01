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    157 IN BDE FTX, 1-290 BSB sUAS trng

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 290th Brigade Support Battalion, 157th Infantry Brigade, conduct react to small unmanned aircraft systems contact training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. The training began with classroom instruction on key concepts and procedures before Soldiers moved to an open field to apply those lessons in a practical environment. The event helped build familiarity, confidence, and experience in responding to emerging aerial threats. This video is captured from the drone’s point of view. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 17:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008994
    VIRIN: 260409-A-FB640-8863
    Filename: DOD_111743736
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

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    This work, 157 IN BDE FTX, 1-290 BSB sUAS trng, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    Field Training Exercise
    157 Infantry Brigade
    sUAS, cUAS
    vigilance and valor

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