157 IN BDE FTX, 1-290 BSB sUAS trng

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008994" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 290th Brigade Support Battalion, 157th Infantry Brigade, conduct react to small unmanned aircraft systems contact training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. The training began with classroom instruction on key concepts and procedures before Soldiers moved to an open field to apply those lessons in a practical environment. The event helped build familiarity, confidence, and experience in responding to emerging aerial threats. This video is captured from the drone’s point of view. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)