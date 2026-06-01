CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 290th Brigade Support Battalion, 157th Infantry Brigade, conduct react to small unmanned aircraft systems contact training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. The training began with classroom instruction on key concepts and procedures before Soldiers moved to an open field to apply those lessons in a practical environment. The event helped build familiarity, confidence, and experience in responding to emerging aerial threats. This video is captured from the drone’s point of view. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 17:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008994
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-FB640-8863
|Filename:
|DOD_111743736
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 157 IN BDE FTX, 1-290 BSB sUAS trng, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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