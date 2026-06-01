157 IN BDE Org Day 2026

U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and family members assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade participate in Organization Day at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 21, 2026. Organization Day brought the Falcon Brigade together for athletic competitions, team-building events, and fellowship to strengthen morale and esprit de corps across the formation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008992
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-FB640-2422
|Filename:
|DOD_111743729
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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