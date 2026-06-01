157 IN BDE Org Day 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008992" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and family members assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade participate in Organization Day at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 21, 2026. Organization Day brought the Falcon Brigade together for athletic competitions, team-building events, and fellowship to strengthen morale and esprit de corps across the formation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)