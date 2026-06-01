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    157 IN BDE Org Day 2026

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and family members assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade participate in Organization Day at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 21, 2026. Organization Day brought the Falcon Brigade together for athletic competitions, team-building events, and fellowship to strengthen morale and esprit de corps across the formation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008992
    VIRIN: 260521-A-FB640-2422
    Filename: DOD_111743729
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

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    This work, 157 IN BDE Org Day 2026, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    org day
    ORG DAY EVENT
    157 Infantry Brigade
    vigilance and valor

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