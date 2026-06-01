Best OC/T Competition, Ruck March B-Roll

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade complete a 12-mile foot march during the 2026 Falcon Brigade Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 20, 2026. The foot march served as the culminating event of the three-day competition, testing competitors’ endurance, resilience, and ability to finish strong after multiple physically and mentally demanding events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 16:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008990
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-FB640-5421
|Filename:
|DOD_111743718
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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