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    Best OC/T Competition, Ruck March B-Roll

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade complete a 12-mile foot march during the 2026 Falcon Brigade Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 20, 2026. The foot march served as the culminating event of the three-day competition, testing competitors’ endurance, resilience, and ability to finish strong after multiple physically and mentally demanding events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 16:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008990
    VIRIN: 260520-A-FB640-5421
    Filename: DOD_111743718
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

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    This work, Best OC/T Competition, Ruck March B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    Ruck March event
    157 Infantry Brigade
    vigilance and valor
    Best OC/T Competition 2026

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