Best OC/T Competition, Ruck March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008988" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade complete a 12-mile foot march during the 2026 Falcon Brigade Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 20, 2026. The foot march served as the culminating event of the three-day competition, testing competitors’ endurance, resilience, and ability to finish strong after multiple physically and mentally demanding events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)