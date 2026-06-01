Best OC/T Competition, PT competition

U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the physical fitness portion of the 157th Infantry Brigade Best Observer Controller/Trainer Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 19, 2026. The event challenged competitors with a series of physically demanding tasks, including burpees, power cleans, a tactical dummy drag, a water-can carry, and a one-mile run, testing each team’s endurance, strength, and ability to perform under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 16:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008986
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-FB640-9094
|Filename:
|DOD_111743675
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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