U.S. Army Soldiers compete in lane training during the 157th Infantry Brigade Best Observer Controller/Trainer Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 19, 2026. The competition included five lanes: Call for Fire, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives, Stress Shooting, Medical, and Complex Threat. The video highlights the Medical, Stress Shooting, and CBRNE lanes as competitors demonstrate tactical knowledge, decision-making, and the ability to perform under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 16:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008985
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-FB640-3903
|Filename:
|DOD_111743598
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best OC/T Competition, Tactical Lanes B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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