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    Best OC/T Competition, Tactical Lanes

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    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete in lane training during the 157th Infantry Brigade Best Observer Controller/Trainer Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 19, 2026. The competition included five lanes: Call for Fire, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives, Stress Shooting, Medical, and Complex Threat. The video highlights the Medical, Stress Shooting, and CBRNE lanes as competitors demonstrate tactical knowledge, decision-making, and the ability to perform under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 16:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008984
    VIRIN: 260519-A-FB640-9068
    Filename: DOD_111743586
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: INDIANA, US

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    This work, Best OC/T Competition, Tactical Lanes, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    157 Infantry Brigade
    vigilance and valor
    Best OC/T Competition 2026
    Tactical Lanes

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