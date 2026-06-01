Best OC/T Competition, Tactical Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008984" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers compete in lane training during the 157th Infantry Brigade Best Observer Controller/Trainer Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 19, 2026. The competition included five lanes: Call for Fire, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives, Stress Shooting, Medical, and Complex Threat. The video highlights the Medical, Stress Shooting, and CBRNE lanes as competitors demonstrate tactical knowledge, decision-making, and the ability to perform under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)