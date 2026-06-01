Mental Health Awareness Month 2026 - Holloman Air Force Base public service announcement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008983" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A public service announcement for May, Mental Health Awareness Month, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 29, 2026. This PSA provides contact information beneficial to service members who may not be aware of available resources on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)