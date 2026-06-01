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    Best OC/T Competition, Obstacle Course B-Roll

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete in a nine-event obstacle course during the Falcon Brigade Best Observer Controller/Trainer Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 18, 2026. The competitors, working in two-person teams, pushed through injuries, fatigue, and challenging obstacles while relying on communication and teamwork to complete the course. The annual competition tested OC/Ts on their physical endurance, technical knowledge and ability to perform under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008982
    VIRIN: 260518-A-FB640-7270
    Filename: DOD_111743560
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

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    This work, Best OC/T Competition, Obstacle Course B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    obstacle course event
    157 Infantry Brigade
    vigilance and valor
    Best OC/T Competition 2026

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