Best OC/T Competition, Obstacle Course B-Roll

U.S. Army Soldiers compete in a nine-event obstacle course during the Falcon Brigade Best Observer Controller/Trainer Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 18, 2026. The competitors, working in two-person teams, pushed through injuries, fatigue, and challenging obstacles while relying on communication and teamwork to complete the course. The annual competition tested OC/Ts on their physical endurance, technical knowledge and ability to perform under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008982
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-FB640-7270
|Filename:
|DOD_111743560
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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