Best OC/T Competition, Obstacle Course B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008982" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers compete in a nine-event obstacle course during the Falcon Brigade Best Observer Controller/Trainer Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 18, 2026. The competitors, working in two-person teams, pushed through injuries, fatigue, and challenging obstacles while relying on communication and teamwork to complete the course. The annual competition tested OC/Ts on their physical endurance, technical knowledge and ability to perform under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)