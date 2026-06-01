Lt. Gen. Marek Sokolowski, General Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, receives the Legion of Merit from Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, during an Army Full Honors Arrival ceremony at Whipple Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 2, 2026. The ceremony for Lt. Gen. Sokolowski was supported by Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard). (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Winter)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008981
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-NW023-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111743559
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Marek Sokołowski Army Full Honors Arrival, June 2, 2026, by SGT Nathan Winter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.