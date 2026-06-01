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    Lt. Gen. Marek Sokołowski Army Full Honors Arrival, June 2, 2026

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    FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Winter 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard"

    Lt. Gen. Marek Sokolowski, General Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, receives the Legion of Merit from Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, during an Army Full Honors Arrival ceremony at Whipple Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 2, 2026. The ceremony for Lt. Gen. Sokolowski was supported by Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard). (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Winter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008981
    VIRIN: 260602-A-NW023-1001
    Filename: DOD_111743559
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Lt. Gen. Marek Sokołowski Army Full Honors Arrival, June 2, 2026, by SGT Nathan Winter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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