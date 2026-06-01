Lt. Gen. Marek Sokołowski Army Full Honors Arrival, June 2, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008981" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Gen. Marek Sokolowski, General Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, receives the Legion of Merit from Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, during an Army Full Honors Arrival ceremony at Whipple Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 2, 2026. The ceremony for Lt. Gen. Sokolowski was supported by Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard). (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Winter)