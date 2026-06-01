This video was created to inform the Inland Northwest community and visitors about event details, security procedures, and logistics for Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base. The promotional video highlights essential information, including performer lineups, identification requirements, and permitted items, to ensure a smoth arrival experiences for all guests. Clear and proactive public communication plays a vital role in maintaining installation security and fostering strong community relations during large-scale aviation events. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 16:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008980
|VIRIN:
|260601-F-XR671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111743537
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How-to Air Show Reel, by SrA Morgan St Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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