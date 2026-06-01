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    How-to Air Show Reel

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    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    This video was created to inform the Inland Northwest community and visitors about event details, security procedures, and logistics for Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base. The promotional video highlights essential information, including performer lineups, identification requirements, and permitted items, to ensure a smoth arrival experiences for all guests. Clear and proactive public communication plays a vital role in maintaining installation security and fostering strong community relations during large-scale aviation events. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 16:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008980
    VIRIN: 260601-F-XR671-1001
    Filename: DOD_111743537
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How-to Air Show Reel, by SrA Morgan St Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    aerial demonstrations
    Community Relations
    air show
    Skyfest 2026
    aviation event

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