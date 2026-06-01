How-to Air Show Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008980" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video was created to inform the Inland Northwest community and visitors about event details, security procedures, and logistics for Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base. The promotional video highlights essential information, including performer lineups, identification requirements, and permitted items, to ensure a smoth arrival experiences for all guests. Clear and proactive public communication plays a vital role in maintaining installation security and fostering strong community relations during large-scale aviation events. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)