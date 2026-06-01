Soldiers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade participate in a promotional video highlighting Combatives Levels 1 and 2 training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. The Army Combatives Program develops confidence, discipline, physical fitness, and close-quarters fighting skills while reinforcing the warrior ethos and improving overall readiness. Through progressive instruction and realistic training scenarios, Soldiers build the mental and physical resilience necessary to succeed in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008975
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-FB640-2223
|Filename:
|DOD_111743513
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best OC/T Competition Combatives promo B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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