Best OC/T Competition Combatives promo B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008975" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade participate in a promotional video highlighting Combatives Levels 1 and 2 training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. The Army Combatives Program develops confidence, discipline, physical fitness, and close-quarters fighting skills while reinforcing the warrior ethos and improving overall readiness. Through progressive instruction and realistic training scenarios, Soldiers build the mental and physical resilience necessary to succeed in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)