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    157 IN BDE Combatives promo

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    Soldiers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade participate in a promotional video highlighting Combatives Levels 1 and 2 training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. The Army Combatives Program develops confidence, discipline, physical fitness, and close-quarters fighting skills while reinforcing the warrior ethos and improving overall readiness. Through progressive instruction and realistic training scenarios, Soldiers build the mental and physical resilience necessary to succeed in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008974
    VIRIN: 260128-A-FB640-2943
    Filename: DOD_111743474
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 157 IN BDE Combatives promo, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    combatives
    combatives class
    Combatives Course
    157 Infantry Brigade
    vigilance and valor

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