Inside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: Life as a Tomb Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008970" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier stand watch over the nation's unidentified fallen service members at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, June 1, 2026. This video offers an inside look at the lives and duties of the Tomb Guards, showcasing the rigorous standards, unwavering commitment and reverence required to maintain a continuous guard at one of America's most sacred memorials. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Santiago Lepper)