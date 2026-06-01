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    Inside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: Life as a Tomb Guard

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Spc. Santiago Lepper 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard"

    Soldiers assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier stand watch over the nation's unidentified fallen service members at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, June 1, 2026. This video offers an inside look at the lives and duties of the Tomb Guards, showcasing the rigorous standards, unwavering commitment and reverence required to maintain a continuous guard at one of America's most sacred memorials. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Santiago Lepper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 16:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008970
    VIRIN: 260601-A-LP731-1001
    Filename: DOD_111743396
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Inside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: Life as a Tomb Guard, by SPC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TOG
    MDW
    3d Infantry Regiment
    Tomb Guard Sentinels

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