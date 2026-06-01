Soldiers assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier stand watch over the nation's unidentified fallen service members at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, June 1, 2026. This video offers an inside look at the lives and duties of the Tomb Guards, showcasing the rigorous standards, unwavering commitment and reverence required to maintain a continuous guard at one of America's most sacred memorials. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Santiago Lepper)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 16:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008970
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-LP731-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111743396
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: Life as a Tomb Guard, by SPC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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