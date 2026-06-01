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    Air Command and Staff College FY26 Graduation highlight

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    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Highlight video of the Air Command and Staff College Graduation Ceremony featuring Col. Benjamin Hatch, ACSC commandant. The event emphasized the critical role of joint integration, strategic readiness, and international alliances in an increasingly complex global environment. The ceremony concluded with the conferral of master’s degrees in military operational art and science to the graduates.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 15:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008968
    VIRIN: 260521-F-BL084-5029
    Filename: DOD_111743311
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Command and Staff College FY26 Graduation highlight, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Graduation Ceremony
    Air Command and Staff College

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