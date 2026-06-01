Air Command and Staff College FY26 Graduation highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008968" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Highlight video of the Air Command and Staff College Graduation Ceremony featuring Col. Benjamin Hatch, ACSC commandant. The event emphasized the critical role of joint integration, strategic readiness, and international alliances in an increasingly complex global environment. The ceremony concluded with the conferral of master’s degrees in military operational art and science to the graduates.