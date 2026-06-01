Highlight video of the Air Command and Staff College Graduation Ceremony featuring Col. Benjamin Hatch, ACSC commandant. The event emphasized the critical role of joint integration, strategic readiness, and international alliances in an increasingly complex global environment. The ceremony concluded with the conferral of master’s degrees in military operational art and science to the graduates.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 15:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008968
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-BL084-5029
|Filename:
|DOD_111743311
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Command and Staff College FY26 Graduation highlight, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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