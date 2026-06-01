18th FA Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008963" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

18th Field Artillery Brigade is the U.S. Army's premier High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Brigade. As part of the XVIII Airborne Corps, the Brigade stands ready to deploy and fight at no notice anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson)