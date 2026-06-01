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    18th FA Readiness

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    18th Field Artillery Brigade is the U.S. Army's premier High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Brigade. As part of the XVIII Airborne Corps, the Brigade stands ready to deploy and fight at no notice anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008963
    VIRIN: 260305-A-UG798-1001
    Filename: DOD_111743160
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, 18th FA Readiness, by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    18th FA Brigade
    Fort Bragg
    HIMARS
    xviii-airborn-corps

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