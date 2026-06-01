18th FA Readiness

18th Field Artillery Brigade is the U.S. Army's premier High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Brigade. As part of the XVIII Airborne Corps, the Brigade stands ready to deploy and fight at no notice anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 15:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008963
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-UG798-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111743160
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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