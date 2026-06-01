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    Industry Day - Joint Targeting Integrated Command and Coordination Suite (JTIC2S) Commercially Available Capability

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    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by Danielle Kress 

    Capability Program Executive Command and Control Information Network (CPE C2IN)

    Project Manager C2 Applications hosted a virtual industry day on June 2, 2026 to discuss the RFI "Joint Targeting Integrated Command and Coordination Suite (JTIC2S) Commercially Available Capability."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 14:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1008957
    VIRIN: 260602-O-EH999-6753
    Filename: DOD_111742850
    Length: 00:34:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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