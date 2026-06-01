Project Manager C2 Applications hosted a virtual industry day on June 2, 2026 to discuss the RFI "Joint Targeting Integrated Command and Coordination Suite (JTIC2S) Commercially Available Capability."
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 14:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1008957
|VIRIN:
|260602-O-EH999-6753
|Filename:
|DOD_111742850
|Length:
|00:34:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Industry Day - Joint Targeting Integrated Command and Coordination Suite (JTIC2S) Commercially Available Capability, by Danielle Kress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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