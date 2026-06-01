In this episode of Submarines on the Silver Screen, Cmdr. George Wallace, ret., joins Submariners to discuss his book, Firing Book, which was made into the movie, Hunter Killer. These podcasts are filmed in collaboration with the Groton-Area Submarine Birthday Ball and hosted by CMDCM Mike Micheli. Video by Brian Powell.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 13:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008948
|VIRIN:
|260602-N-KB946-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111742732
|Length:
|00:46:53
|Location:
|CONNECTICUT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Submarines on the Silver Screen Podcast Seven, by Lauren Laughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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