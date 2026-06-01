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    Recruit the Recruiter

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    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Public Affairs, Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Recruit the Recruiter

    Are you seeking a rewarding new chapter to your Air Force Reserve career? Recruit the Recruiter Are you seeking a rewarding new chapter to your Air Force Reserve career? If so, the 367th Recruiting Group is motivated to speak to you. Our team of professional recruiters is looking to grow our ranks and seek Airmen who currently hold the rank of Senior Airman to Technical Sgt. If you feel you have what it takes to recruit the future Force, reach out to your local recruiting flight chief or email your interest to 367RCG.RTR.RTR@us.af.mil to begin the conversation.

    What are some of the benefits of becoming a recruiter? Active duty experience: three years with a possible two-year extension per tour Active duty benefits and entitlements, including free medical and dental coverage Paid PCS with duty locations nationwide 30 days of leave per year Current special duty pay up to $450 per month.

    Application Requirements:
    Currently seeing Senior Airmen, Staff and Technical Sergeants Contact your local Flight Chief Complete your application Headquarters review of your application If approved, attend a virtual Evaluation and Selection Board interview If selected, attend the six-week Air Force Recruiting School at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas

    Who we are - https://www.afaccessionscenter.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/3202818/367th-recruiting-group/
    Follow us on our social media channels:
    IG Acct icon/link - https://www.instagram.com/airforcereserverecruiting/
    FB Acct icon/link - https://www.facebook.com/airforcereserverecruiting
    YouTube Acct icon/link - https://www.youtube.com/@USAirForceRecruiting
    LinkedIn Acct icon/link - https://www.linkedin.com/company/airforcereserverecruiting
    Join the Reserve today! - https://www.airforce.com/how-to-join/join-the-air-force-reserve
    Find a Recruiter near me - https://www.airforce.com/find-a-recruiter

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 12:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008940
    VIRIN: 260515-F-F3641-5735
    Filename: DOD_111742632
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Recruit the Recruiter, by Public Affairs, Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    367th Recruiting Group

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