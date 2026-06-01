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    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Final Week

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    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Patrick Shelby 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    70 junior officers from Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 participate in the culminating week of training events which test their leadership, physical conditioning and teamwork developed through the 15-week program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 12:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008939
    VIRIN: 260514-N-EP681-7298
    Filename: DOD_111742627
    Length: 00:06:04
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Final Week, by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    CECOS
    CSFE
    NBVC-Port Hueneme
    NETC Naval Education and Training Command

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