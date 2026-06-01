Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Final Week

70 junior officers from Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 participate in the culminating week of training events which test their leadership, physical conditioning and teamwork developed through the 15-week program.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 12:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008939
|VIRIN:
|260514-N-EP681-7298
|Filename:
|DOD_111742627
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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