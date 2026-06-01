U.S. Army 12 Combat Aviation Brigade and 41st Field Artillery Brigade conducts a combined live fire exercise with 14 different partner nations.

U.S. Army 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct a combined live-fire exercise with 14 partner nations near Torun, Poland, May 28, 2026. V Corps and NATO allies are fielding a multi-domain strike capability that is unmatched in the European theater through the Polish AH-64E Apache Initiative and the European M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Initiative. By pairing the world’s most advanced attack aviation platform with synchronized, long-range precision fires, we ensure that our combined forces can locate, target, and destroy threats with absolute precision-delivering the right round at the right time, in the right place. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)
0:00-0:30 VIP arrival and Allies Talking
0:30-1:45 Helicopter Deployment and Troops
1:45-2:39 HIMARS
2:39-4:38 Apaches
4:38-4:45 aftermath shot
4:45-4:59 infantry picked up by helicopters and end of video
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 14:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008922
|VIRIN:
|260528-A-SR153-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111742574
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|TORUN, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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