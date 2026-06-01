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    U.S. Army 12 Combat Aviation Brigade and 41st Field Artillery Brigade conducts a combined live fire exercise with 14 different partner nations.

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    TORUN, POLAND

    05.28.2026

    Video by Pfc. Luis Torres 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct a combined live-fire exercise with 14 partner nations near Torun, Poland, May 28, 2026. V Corps and NATO allies are fielding a multi-domain strike capability that is unmatched in the European theater through the Polish AH-64E Apache Initiative and the European M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Initiative. By pairing the world’s most advanced attack aviation platform with synchronized, long-range precision fires, we ensure that our combined forces can locate, target, and destroy threats with absolute precision-delivering the right round at the right time, in the right place. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)

    0:00-0:30 VIP arrival and Allies Talking
    0:30-1:45 Helicopter Deployment and Troops
    1:45-2:39 HIMARS
    2:39-4:38 Apaches
    4:38-4:45 aftermath shot
    4:45-4:59 infantry picked up by helicopters and end of video

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008922
    VIRIN: 260528-A-SR153-5001
    Filename: DOD_111742574
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: TORUN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 12 Combat Aviation Brigade and 41st Field Artillery Brigade conducts a combined live fire exercise with 14 different partner nations., by PFC Luis Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    VCORPS
    12thCAB
    StrongerTogether
    41stFAB
    366thMPAD26
    EHI8

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