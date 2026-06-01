U.S. Army 12 Combat Aviation Brigade and 41st Field Artillery Brigade conducts a combined live fire exercise with 14 different partner nations.

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U.S. Army 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct a combined live-fire exercise with 14 partner nations near Torun, Poland, May 28, 2026. V Corps and NATO allies are fielding a multi-domain strike capability that is unmatched in the European theater through the Polish AH-64E Apache Initiative and the European M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Initiative. By pairing the world’s most advanced attack aviation platform with synchronized, long-range precision fires, we ensure that our combined forces can locate, target, and destroy threats with absolute precision-delivering the right round at the right time, in the right place. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)



0:00-0:30 VIP arrival and Allies Talking

0:30-1:45 Helicopter Deployment and Troops

1:45-2:39 HIMARS

2:39-4:38 Apaches

4:38-4:45 aftermath shot

4:45-4:59 infantry picked up by helicopters and end of video