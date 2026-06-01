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    Aisne-Marne American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

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    CHATEAU-THIERRY, AISNE, FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines participate alongside French and German military forces during the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony in Chateau-Thierry, France, May 24, 2026. The event is one of four joint memorial ceremonies held to mark the 108th anniversary of the historic World War I battle. The annual commemoration honors the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and its European allies, reinforcing the enduring bond between partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 11:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1008907
    VIRIN: 260524-M-EE367-1002
    Filename: DOD_111742276
    Length: 00:43:50
    Location: CHATEAU-THIERRY, AISNE, FR

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    This work, Aisne-Marne American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026, by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    WWI
    Memorial Day
    Aisne-Marne American Cemetery
    BelleauWood
    USMC
    BelleauWoodAnniversary

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