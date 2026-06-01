Aisne-Marne American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

U.S. Marines participate alongside French and German military forces during the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony in Chateau-Thierry, France, May 24, 2026. The event is one of four joint memorial ceremonies held to mark the 108th anniversary of the historic World War I battle. The annual commemoration honors the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and its European allies, reinforcing the enduring bond between partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 11:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1008907
|VIRIN:
|260524-M-EE367-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111742276
|Length:
|00:43:50
|Location:
|CHATEAU-THIERRY, AISNE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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