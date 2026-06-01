Aisne-Marne American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008907" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines participate alongside French and German military forces during the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony in Chateau-Thierry, France, May 24, 2026. The event is one of four joint memorial ceremonies held to mark the 108th anniversary of the historic World War I battle. The annual commemoration honors the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and its European allies, reinforcing the enduring bond between partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)