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    U.S. Coast Guard culinary specialist partners with local New Orleans chef in Sail 250 seafood cookoff

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Cecelia Garcia, a culinary specialist aboard the U.S.C.G.C. EAGLE (WIX-327), partners with chef Wylie Lewis to compete in the Sail 250 New Orleans seafood cookoff in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 31, 2026. Chef Lewis, the head chef of the Delacroix restaurant in New Orleans, was one of 10 chefs that partnered with military culinary professionals from each of the vessels that participated in the Sail 250. Garcia and Lewis won first place with their red snapper shoulder dish. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto with assistance from Petty Officer 3rd Class Kiera Shantry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 10:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008904
    VIRIN: 260601-G-GN994-1001
    Filename: DOD_111742216
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

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    TAGS

    Culinary Specialist
    Sail 250
    Sail 250 New Orleans

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