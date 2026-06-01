U.S. Coast Guard culinary specialist partners with local New Orleans chef in Sail 250 seafood cookoff

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008904" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Cecelia Garcia, a culinary specialist aboard the U.S.C.G.C. EAGLE (WIX-327), partners with chef Wylie Lewis to compete in the Sail 250 New Orleans seafood cookoff in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 31, 2026. Chef Lewis, the head chef of the Delacroix restaurant in New Orleans, was one of 10 chefs that partnered with military culinary professionals from each of the vessels that participated in the Sail 250. Garcia and Lewis won first place with their red snapper shoulder dish. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto with assistance from Petty Officer 3rd Class Kiera Shantry)