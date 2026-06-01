Recruits undergo 13 weeks of training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in order to earn the title United States Marine. Recruit training encompasses weapons mastery, basic swim qualification, gas chamber, and physical tests culminating in the crucible, a 54 hour physical and mental test recruits must complete in order to earn the title Marine. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 09:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008903
|VIRIN:
|260427-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111742175
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Mission is Unchanged, Making Marines, by Sgt Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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