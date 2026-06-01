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    The Mission is Unchanged, Making Marines

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    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits undergo 13 weeks of training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in order to earn the title United States Marine. Recruit training encompasses weapons mastery, basic swim qualification, gas chamber, and physical tests culminating in the crucible, a 54 hour physical and mental test recruits must complete in order to earn the title Marine. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 09:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008903
    VIRIN: 260427-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_111742175
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, The Mission is Unchanged, Making Marines, by Sgt Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Recruiter
    Drill Instructor
    USMC
    MCRD Parris Island

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