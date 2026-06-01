Behind the Triad June

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle talk with Chief of Guards Tyler Gorrell about Security Guard positions available at Fort McCoy WI.
The security guards are the first interaction people have with Fort McCoy when they enter through the gates. Travis McGreck and Alex Hoskins explain their role as security guards and show their professionalism greeting people while talking with Garrison Commander Baez and Command Seargent Major Riddle.
(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 09:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1008899
|VIRIN:
|260601-D-A4608-8003
|Filename:
|DOD_111742025
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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