Behind the Triad June

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008899" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle talk with Chief of Guards Tyler Gorrell about Security Guard positions available at Fort McCoy WI.

The security guards are the first interaction people have with Fort McCoy when they enter through the gates. Travis McGreck and Alex Hoskins explain their role as security guards and show their professionalism greeting people while talking with Garrison Commander Baez and Command Seargent Major Riddle.

(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)