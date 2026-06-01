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    Behind the Triad June

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle talk with Chief of Guards Tyler Gorrell about Security Guard positions available at Fort McCoy WI.
    The security guards are the first interaction people have with Fort McCoy when they enter through the gates. Travis McGreck and Alex Hoskins explain their role as security guards and show their professionalism greeting people while talking with Garrison Commander Baez and Command Seargent Major Riddle.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 09:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1008899
    VIRIN: 260601-D-A4608-8003
    Filename: DOD_111742025
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, Behind the Triad June, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Security Guard
    Directorate of Emergency Service
    Behind the Triad
    Fort McCoy

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